A Mason City woman who allegedly used her master key at a Clear Lake apartment complex to steal a checkbook from a tenant last August has pleaded guilty to forgery and fourth-degree theft.

According to court documents, 41-year-old Cassie Lee Miller pleaded guilty on Tuesday in exchange for a five-year suspended prison sentence and the dismissal of counts of forgery, possession of burglar tools and third-degree burglary. She also received a 30-day suspended sentence for the theft charge and will spend three years on probation. Restitution was ordered as well.

The affidavits state that Miller was employed as the person responsible for maintenance at South Avenue Village apartments located at 821 W. 12th Ave. North. Miller allegedly entered an apartment she knew to be unoccupied by the tenant at the time by using her master key. While inside, she allegedly stole a checkbook and later issued herself a check for $400 and signed the victim's name.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 5. The court is under no obligation to accept the terms of the plea agreement.

