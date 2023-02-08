A Mason City woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking a no-contact order, setting a fire inside a residence, stealing property from that residence and assaulting the person inside.

According to court records, 60-year-old Annalisza Bryant is being held on $51,000 bond after allegedly entering the residence of an individual with whom a valid no-contact order was in place in Clear Lake at 3 p.m. Jan. 27

The affidavits state Bryant was found in the bathroom by Clear Lake Police officers and admitted she knew she was not supposed to be there. The documents do not specify where the fire was started inside the residence or how much damage was done. They also do not specify what items were stolen.

Officers found dozens of text messages and phone calls from Bryant to the alleged victim from January. Bryant also is facing a fourth-degree criminal mischief charge for damages caused.

First-degree arson and first-degree burglary are both class B felonies punishable by up to 25 years in prison on each count.

Bryant pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender charge in December and is expected to receive a suspended five-year sentence at a hearing Feb. 13.

