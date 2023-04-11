A Kanawha woman has been charged with felony theft after allegedly stealing more than $3,000 from the Britt Dollar General over the course of several months.

According to court records, 52-year-old Leslie Leann Towell has been charged with second-degree theft for allegedly taking approximately $3,148.50 from the store in merchandise and cash. The affidavit is unclear as to whether Towell was an employee.

The charge was filed on March 24 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20. Towell faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

