A Nora Springs man accused of attempted murder and other felonies after allegedly firing a rifle near a Floyd County deputy last October has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
According to court documents, 40-year-old John Andrew Salocker has pleaded guilty to two class D felonies -- assault on persons engaged in certain occupations and assault while participating in a felony. The plea calls for two consecutive five-year sentences.
Salocker is currently facing almost 40 years in prison for attempted murder, going armed with intent, assault on persons in certain occupations and first-degree harassment.
Court papers state Salocker had verbal altercations with the alleged victim and his mother on the night of Oct. 27 on the 1500 block of 150th Street near Rudd. He allegedly took a Howa 1500 22-250 rifle from his residence and traveled to victim's residence. Court papers state he fired the rifle from inside his vehicle while fleeing at more than 85 mph in the vicinity of Floyd County Deputy Luke Chatfield and the victim when the victim was stopped west of his residence.
Salocker's vehicle was found disabled and vacant in the 1200 block of Dancer Avenue. A police dog assisted authorities in finding Salocker in a harvested corn field. It is unclear when Salocker was released, but he was arrested again on a warrant and held on $39,000 bond Nov. 9.
The court is under no obligation to follow the sentencing recommendations of the plea. No plea agreement hearing has been set as of Tuesday morning.
