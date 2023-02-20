A Mason City man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder last month was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday morning.
According to court documents Stephen Allen Tidemanson, 24, took a 9mm handgun from another man and shot him in the upper chest with it around 7:55 p.m. on Nov. 29, 2022. The incident occurred on the 300 block of Third Street NW in Mason City.
A press release from the Mason City Police Department stated that Tidemanson fled the scene that night. Warrants were issued for his arrest and he was apprehended around 1:50 p.m. the next day in the 300 block of First Street Southwest. The handgun also was retrieved at that time.
Because attempted murder is a forcible felony, Tidemanson will be required to serve at least 70% of his sentence (17.5 years) before his can become eligible for parole.
Tidemanson was also sentenced to five years in prison on a felony burglary charge, but that sentence will be served concurrently with the attempted murder sentence.