North Iowa man sentenced in vehicular homicide case

A Mason City man has been sentenced for his role in a 2021 crash that left a local cyclist dead.

Cody William Skiye, 29, was sentenced to up to five years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty this summer to felony serious injury by vehicle while intoxicated, stemming from a crash in rural Cerro Gordo County in which James Alton Powel, 62, of Plymouth, was killed.

According to court documents, shortly before midnight on June 5, 2021, Skiye was operating his 2010 Dodge Ram under the influence of alcohol, when he struck Powell from behind. Powell's bicycle was equipped with proper lighting for nighttime travel.

Skiye was initially arrested for operating while intoxicated - 2nd offense, making a false report to law enforcement, no insurance, and operating a motor vehicle too closely to a bicycle.

Powell died of his injuries on June 11, 2021, and Skiye's OWI charges were amended to homicide by vehicle.