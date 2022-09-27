 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Iowa man sentenced in vehicular homicide case

  • 0

A Mason City man has been sentenced for his role in a 2021 crash that left a local cyclist dead.

Cody William Skiye, 29, was sentenced to up to five years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty this summer to felony serious injury by vehicle while intoxicated, stemming from a crash in rural Cerro Gordo County in which James Alton Powel, 62, of Plymouth, was killed.

According to court documents, shortly before midnight on June 5, 2021, Skiye was operating his 2010 Dodge Ram under the influence of alcohol, when he struck Powell from behind. Powell's bicycle was equipped with proper lighting for nighttime travel.

Skiye was initially arrested for operating while intoxicated - 2nd offense, making a false report to law enforcement, no insurance, and operating a motor vehicle too closely to a bicycle.

Powell died of his injuries on June 11, 2021, and Skiye's OWI charges were amended to homicide by vehicle.

People are also reading…

Alongside the prison term, Skiye was also ordered to pay a fine of $1025. 

Cody William Skiye

Skiye

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette.

Follow the Globe Gazette on Twitter @globegazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New footage shows Roger Stone calling for violence days before 2020 election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News