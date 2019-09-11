{{featured_button_text}}

A Klemme man who distributed methamphetamine and had a stolen firearm in his possession was sentenced Tuesday to more than 12 years in federal prison.

Jacob Dean Ganseveld, 27, received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In a plea agreement, Ganseveld admitted to distributing methamphetamine.

On Jan. 6, law enforcement stopped Ganseveld in rural Garner for multiple traffic violations.

An officer’s K-9 smelled a controlled substance coming from Ganseveld’s car, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

After searching the car, police located eight baggies containing methamphetamine, marijuana, multiple syringes, as well as a digital scale with methamphetamine residue. Police also discovered a revolver and a box of ammunition.

Ganseveld admitted to possessing the gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime as well as distributing methamphetamine.

Ganseveld was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams.

Ganseveld was sentenced to 145 months’ imprisonment and must pay a special assessment of $200.

Ganseveld must also serve a four-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Ganseveld is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Lammers and investigated by Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Garner Police Department and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

