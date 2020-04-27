North Iowa man facing slew of charges after weekend traffic incident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Mason City man is facing numerous charges ranging from traffic infractions to drug possession after leading law enforcement on a chase Friday night.

Jason O. Thorson, 36, was arrested shortly before midnight after an attempted traffic stop, according to a press release by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say a deputy tried to pull over a 2006 Buick Lucerne being driven by Thorson near the intersection of Second Street Northwest and North Monroe Avenue.

Thorson refused to stop and fled the area, leading the deputy in a pursuit heading northbound on Monroe Avenuem then westbound on 12th Street Northwest, reaching speeds of 45 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

After turning south on North Van Buren Avenue, Thorson fled on foot and was apprehended a short time later, the statement said.

Thorson was arrested on two counts of failing to obey a traffic sign, one count of eluding, one count of interference with official acts, one count of driving under the influence of drugs, and a count of driving under suspension. He was also found to have an active warrant on a parole violation charge out of Winnebago County.