North Iowa man faces new burglary charges while awaiting trial

A North Iowa man is back in jail after police say he violated the terms of his release pending an upcoming trial on felony sex abuse charges.
And according to court documents, that will also impact at least three other burglary cases in which police say the man was involved.
Dylan Michael Jones, 23, of New Hampton, was arrested on Jan. 15 in Floyd County and charged with two counts of third degree burglary and one count of fourth degree criminal mischief, according to documents filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court.
The initial criminal complaint, which was filed in Floyd County, says that Jones was caught via footprints in the snow after he burglarized two different farm buildings, damaging one, in Charles City.
At the same time, Jones is also awaiting trial on third degree sex abuse charges that date back to November 2020. In that case, Jones is accused of engaging in a sex act in a Cerro Gordo County park with someone younger than 16.
As part of the terms of his release before that trial, Jones had been ordered by the court to remain law abiding and to make all court-related appointments.
On Feb. 5, after the Jan. 15 arrest on the burglary charges, a warrant was issued for Jones' arrest. He was re-booked into Cerro Gordo County Jail on Feb. 25 on a $10,000 cash bond.
But wait, there's more.
When Jones was arrested on the sex abuse charges in November, he was also awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a trio of burglaries that took place in May 2020 Bremer and Buchanan counties. His probation in that case has now also been revoked due to the latest charges.
Jones is also awaiting trial in April on an alleged August 2020 burglary in Chickasaw County for which he has pleaded not guilty. And a trial date has yet to be set for May 2020 burglary charges Jones faces in Butler County. Terms of release on both of those cases have also been revoked.