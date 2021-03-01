North Iowa man faces new burglary charges while awaiting trial

A North Iowa man is back in jail after police say he violated the terms of his release pending an upcoming trial on felony sex abuse charges.

And according to court documents, that will also impact at least three other burglary cases in which police say the man was involved.

Dylan Michael Jones, 23, of New Hampton, was arrested on Jan. 15 in Floyd County and charged with two counts of third degree burglary and one count of fourth degree criminal mischief, according to documents filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

The initial criminal complaint, which was filed in Floyd County, says that Jones was caught via footprints in the snow after he burglarized two different farm buildings, damaging one, in Charles City.

At the same time, Jones is also awaiting trial on third degree sex abuse charges that date back to November 2020. In that case, Jones is accused of engaging in a sex act in a Cerro Gordo County park with someone younger than 16.

North Iowa man jailed on sex abuse charges A North Iowa man is facing felony charges after authorities say he was caught in a sex act w…

As part of the terms of his release before that trial, Jones had been ordered by the court to remain law abiding and to make all court-related appointments.