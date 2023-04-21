A Corwith man is facing 20 years in prison for allegedly breaking into a Forest City residence, stealing more than $10,000 in clothing, electronics and jewelry and causing more than $5,000 worth of property damage.

According to court records, 43-year-old Tommy Lee Gretillat has been charged wit first-degree theft, third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

The affidavits state that Gretillat broke into a residence in the 2900 block of Pine Avenue just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2021. He allegedly proceeded to steal items from the home and was responsible for holes in the walls and doors, as well as other items being destroyed or damaged.

A search warrant was executed at Gretillat's residence on Feb. 22, 2021. Jewelry and handbags belonging to the alleged victims were recovered during the search.

A cigarette butt was found at the property and subsequently tested positive for Gretillat's DNA. Gretillat's phone also "pinged" at the property during the timeframe of the theft and allegedly remained there for several hours.

A warrant for Gretillat's arrest was issued April 17 and served on Friday. No court date had been set as of Friday. Gretillat has previous convictions for felony burglary.

Photos: North Iowa history book, 1800s-1930s North Iowa history: Fire prevention North Iowa history: Grant valentines North Iowa history: Henkel Construction North Iowa history: House explosion North Iowa history: Huxtable Drug North Iowa history: Federal Packing Co. North Iowa history: Boy Scouts North Iowa history: Pierce with kids North Iowa history: Woodward Auto Children at telephone office North Iowa history: Divers at Clear Lake