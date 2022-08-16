 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Iowa man changes plea in homicide case

A Mason City man has changed is plea for his role in a 2021 crash that left a local cyclist dead.

Cody William Skiye, 29, pleaded guilty on Monday to felony vehicular homicide charges stemming from the June 5, 2021, in rural Cerro Gordo County in which James Alton Powel, 62, was killed.

According to court documents, shortly before midnight, Skiye was operating his 2010 Dodge Ram under the influence of alcohol, when he struck Powell from behind. Powell's bicycle was equipped with proper lighting for nighttime travel.

Skiye was initially arrested for OWI 2nd offense, aggravated misdemeanor, making a false report to law enforcement, no insurance, and operating a motor vehicle too closely to a bicycle.

Powell died of his injuries on June 11, 2021, and Skiye's OWI charges were amended to homicide by vehicle.

A sentencing hearing has been set for 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26. The homicide charge carries with it mandatory prison time. 

Cody William Skiye

Skiye

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette.

Follow the Globe Gazette on Twitter @globegazette.

