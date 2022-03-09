North Iowa Man arrested on stolen property charges

Cole Arthur Pearce is facing eight charges relating to a Feb. 27 incident.

Pearce was seen on surveillance cameras in Mason City, Clive and Garner in a stolen 2006 Buick Rendezvous, according to court documents. The vehicle was recovered in Mason City. Inside the vehicle were two Milwaukee electric tools that had been reported stolen on Nov. 12, 2021.

Authorities say Pearce was also seen on security video cutting off a catalytic converter from a blue Kia. Pearce was arrested on March 9 and is being held on multiple bonds totaling $23,300.

Pearce has been charged with three counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, attempted burglary in the third degree — non-vehicle, conspiracy to commit a nonforcible felony, two counts of trespassing with over $300 damage, operating a motor vehicle without owners consent, and theft in the 3rd degree.

Pearce is scheduled to make his appearance at his preliminary hearing March 18 at 1:15 p.m.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

