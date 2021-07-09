North Iowa law enforcement respond to Iowa's new gun law

Clear Lake Police Captain Mike Colby said he does not think that the new law will cause an increase in gun violence and that it won’t have much of an impact on day-to-day life. The only area where Colby says will have an impact will be with the purchasing of firearms.

"If people are lawful and complying, you have nothing to worry about," McKelvey said about the new law.

McKelvey said that he was concerned with how people are going to react to this new law and hopes people still remain responsible with firearms.

"If you screw up, it is possibly a felony if you sell without a permit," said McKelvey. "I'm worried that people might cut corners with handguns."

The passing of this law has caused researchers to be concerned about the effect it will have over gun violence in Iowa, especially with the rise in gun deaths.

A record 353 Iowa residents died from gunshot wounds in 2020, including 263 suicides and 85 homicides, an Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman said. The shooting deaths represent a 23% increase from Iowa’s previous high of 287 in 2019, including an 80% jump in homicides, according to state data.