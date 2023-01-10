North Iowa kidnapping trial scheduled for Tuesday

The first-degree kidnapping jury trial of a Mason City man is scheduled to being Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Moises Erreguin-Labra is facing life in prison if convicted.

Authorities responded to a medical call around 1 p.m. June 9, 2021, at Erreguin-Labra's residence at 408 First St. S.W. in Mason City. Upon arrival they found an injured party who said they had been beaten and locked into a room by Erreguin-Labra.

According the affidavits, the person was kept at the residence for at least five days and was subjected to sexual abuse or torture during that time.

Police say the victim and Erreguin-Labra are known to one another. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance.