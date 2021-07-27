North Iowa court program adds new advocate for children

The North Iowa Court Appointed Special Advocate Program has a new advocate.

This past week, Clear Lake resident Abigail Kraft was sworn in by District 2A Associate Judge Adam Sauer as an advocate for abused and neglected children which includes being their "voice" in court. According to a press release, Kraft will advocate for children in Cerro Gordo and surrounding counties.

"We are very excited to have Abigail on board. She has a heart for children and will be a great asset to our program," Program Coordinator Crystal Engstrom said.

The program offers online training that community members can complete.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

