Nora Springs woman pleads guilty of sex abuse

A Nora Springs woman pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse in Floyd County District Court on Monday.

According to court records, 28-year-old Sharmae Marie Field is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old when she was 22 years old in 2017 and 2018. 

Sharmae Marie Field

Field

The affidavit states she was a counselor working for Francis Lauer Youth Services at the time and she would pick the boy up near his home in Mason City and drive him to Rudd to have sex. This allegedly happened at two different residences. 

Some people are so good at deception that you feel it’s impossible to distinguish between what is false and what is true

Third-degree sexual abuse is a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The plea deal calls for a charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee to be dropped.

The guilty plea also asks for the 10-year sentence to be suspended, with three to five years probation and sex offender treatment.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Jan. 23. The judge is not required to follow the sentence recommended in the written plea of guilty.

