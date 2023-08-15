A Nora Springs man was arrested Saturday after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

According to court records, Shane Lester McRoberts, 36, is facing up to 14 years in prison after being charged with second-degree criminal mischief, eluding, driving while barred and third-degree theft.

The affidavit states police were contacted around 5:23 p.m. with a report that McRoberts allegedly stole around $200 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Mason City. He fled the store in a 2005 Cadillac STS and refused to stop while two officers were in pursuit.

The chase ended when McRoberts drove off the roadway into a soybean field on the southwest parcel of 240th Street and Nettle Avenue causing approximately $2,500 in damage to the crops.

He is being held on $5,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.