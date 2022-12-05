Nora Springs man accused of shooting at a man

A Nora Springs man was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting at another Nora Springs man, including shooting at the man's vehicle and firing a round between his feet.

According to court records, 34-year-old Robert Dean Fulk has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and first-degree harassment. He faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted on both counts. He was also charged with reckless use of a firearm, a simple misdemeanor.

The affidavits state that around noon Nov. 22, Fulk was at the residence of Shane McRoberts on 150th Street when he shot at McRoberts. Other than shooting at the alleged victim's car and feet, Fulk allegedly pointed the gun at McRoberts, causing him to fear for his safety. The model and make of the firearm was not included in the report.

On Nov. 29, McRoberts reported he was allegedly being harassed by Fulk via text messages. He told officials Fulk threatened to kill him the day before he filed the report.

Fulk posted a $12,000 (10% cash acceptable) bond Saturday. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 12.