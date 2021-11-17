New state website will allow public to track local crime data

The Iowa Department of Public Safety has launched a new state crime database, I-CRIME.

For those interested in public safety in their community, I-CRIME includes the Crime In Iowa public portal that allows the public to access published crime data through interactive reports, including the ability for users to create custom queries and export data in industry common formats. I-CRIME replaces a legacy mainframe database that had not been updated since 2000.

It also updates Iowa's incident-based Uniform Crime Reporting system, which serves as the central repository for crime and arrest data across all of Iowa law enforcement. I-CRIME will allow Iowa law enforcement agencies to submit crime data that will assist the Iowa UCR program and the FBI identify crime trends.

Iowa has reported incident-based data since the early 1990s. Incident-based data includes details on criminal offenses, known offenders, relationships between victims and offenders, arrestees and property involved in crimes.

Development of I-CRIME was made possible through a Bureau of Justice Statistics-funded National Crime Statistics Exchange grant.

You can find the website at https://icrime.dps.state.ia.us/CrimeInIowa.

