Nebraska man pleads not guilty to homicide by vehicle

A Nebraska man has pleaded not guilty to homicide by vehicle after police say he struck and killed a woman at Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City in early June.

On June 8, Mason City Police Department responded to Fleet Farm, located at 3200 4th St. SW, at 2:45 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian was a 2015 Chevy Colorado Z71 driven by Christopher George Smith Rathfon, 35, of Omaha, Nebraska.

The pedestrian was transported by Mason City Fire Department paramedics to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Rathfon was taken into custody and changed with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving and serious injury by vehicle.

On June 17, the Mason City Police Department issued a press release saying that the pedestrian, Dawn Merrick, 62, of Mason City, had remained in critical condition until June 10, when she died from her injuries.

Since the charge of homicide by vehicle was added, the charge of OWI has been dismissed by the court. Rathfon posted bond of $50,000 to the Cerro Gordo County Jail on June 23.

A trial date has been scheduled for Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

