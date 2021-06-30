Nebraska man charged with homicide after death of pedestrian

A Nebraska man has been charged with homicide by vehicle after he struck and killed a woman at Mills Fleet Farm.

Christopher George Smith Rathfon, 35, of Omaha, Neb., has been charged with homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, a Class B felony.

On Tuesday, June 8, the Mason City Police Department responded to Fleet Farm, located at 3200 4th St. SW, at 2:45 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was then transported by Mason City Fire Department paramedics to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian was a 2015 Chevy Colorado Z71 driven by Rathfon.

He was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and serious injury by vehicle.

On June 17, the Mason City Police Department reported that the pedestrian, Dawn Merrick, 62, of Mason City, remained in critical condition until June 10, when she died from the injuries she received in the crash.

Since the charge of homicide by vehicle has been added, the charge of OWI has been dismissed by the court.

Rathfon has posted bond of $50,000 to the Cerro Gordo County Jail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 1 at 1:15PM.

