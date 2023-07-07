CNN's Kim Brunhuber speaks with a tech expert about Meta's new platform, and potential Twitter rival, "Threads."
An Iowa Falls man accused of murdering a woman in Eldora on May 26 has pleaded not guilty.
Nathan Cole Bahr
Matthew Rezab
According to court records, 29-year-old Nathan Cole Bahr is facing life in prison after allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Desiree Folsom inside the residence in Eldora.
According to court records, Eldora Police found the mother of two on the floor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Shell casings led investigators to Bahr, who was located and arrested in Gilbert, Ariz., on May 29. He was subsequently transported back to Hardin County where he remains in jail.
Bahr was accused of domestic violence a few weeks prior to Folsom's death. Folsom petitioned for domestic abuse relief May 15. The court imposed a no contact order the day before Folsom's death May 25, the day before her death.
An arraignment hearing is scheduled for July 17.
The 50 places where homes are taking the longest to sell
Where home sales are slowing down
The pace at which homes sell in the U.S. tends to ebb and flow over the calendar year with homes selling the fastest in the summer months and slowest in the winter. Year over year, however, the U.S. real estate market has seen homes typically selling quicker and quicker.
Slowing home sales can be a sign that a given market is more buyer-friendly. It can also signal a mismatch between prospective homebuyers' purchasing power and market conditions.
Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes are selling the slowest using data from Redfin. Metros are ranked by the most days listed for sale for the month of September with the metros with the most home sales being ranked higher in case of ties. Metros with over 300 home sales in September were included.
Canva
#50. Madison, Wisconsin
- Median days on market: 39
- Total homes sold: 711
- Median sale price: $396,000
marchello74 // Shutterstock
#49. Gary, Indiana
- Median days on market: 39
- Total homes sold: 768
- Median sale price: $253,250
Canva
#48. Ocala, Florida
- Median days on market: 39
- Total homes sold: 991
- Median sale price: $270,000
H.J. Herrera // Shutterstock
#47. Charlotte, North Carolina
- Median days on market: 39
- Total homes sold: 3,719
- Median sale price: $395,000
Canva
#46. Greeley, Colorado
- Median days on market: 40
- Total homes sold: 523
- Median sale price: $496,512
Canva
#45. Raleigh, North Carolina
- Median days on market: 40
- Total homes sold: 2,094
- Median sale price: $440,000
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#44. Prescott Valley, Arizona
- Median days on market: 41
- Total homes sold: 363
- Median sale price: $525,000
Canva
#43. Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Median days on market: 41
- Total homes sold: 463
- Median sale price: $291,108
Canva
#42. Daphne, Alabama
- Median days on market: 41
- Total homes sold: 608
- Median sale price: $390,000
Canva
#41. New Brunswick, New Jersey
- Median days on market: 41
- Total homes sold: 2,292
- Median sale price: $479,000
Canva
#40. Riverside, California
- Median days on market: 41
- Total homes sold: 4,249
- Median sale price: $550,000
Canva
#39. San Antonio
- Median days on market: 42
- Total homes sold: 3,070
- Median sale price: $325,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#38. Hickory, North Carolina
- Median days on market: 43
- Total homes sold: 366
- Median sale price: $276,500
Canva
#37. Poughkeepsie, New York
- Median days on market: 43
- Total homes sold: 485
- Median sale price: $390,000
Canva
#36. Knoxville, Tennessee
- Median days on market: 43
- Total homes sold: 1,161
- Median sale price: $369,950
CrackerClips Stock Media // Shutterstock
#35. Birmingham, Alabama
- Median days on market: 43
- Total homes sold: 1,337
- Median sale price: $299,950
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#34. Asheville, North Carolina
- Median days on market: 44
- Total homes sold: 648
- Median sale price: $440,000
Canva
#33. Elgin, Illinois
- Median days on market: 44
- Total homes sold: 812
- Median sale price: $328,995
Canva
#32. Las Vegas
- Median days on market: 44
- Total homes sold: 3,138
- Median sale price: $412,995
randy andy // Shutterstock
#31. Lake County, Illinois
- Median days on market: 45
- Total homes sold: 969
- Median sale price: $340,000
Michael Heimlich // Shutterstock
#30. Deltona, Florida
- Median days on market: 45
- Total homes sold: 1,536
- Median sale price: $350,000
MyArt4U // Shutterstock
#29. Jacksonville, Florida
- Median days on market: 45
- Total homes sold: 2,770
- Median sale price: $365,000
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#28. Nashville, Tennessee
- Median days on market: 45
- Total homes sold: 3,246
- Median sale price: $449,000
Brian Wilson Photography // Shutterstock
#27. Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Median days on market: 46
- Total homes sold: 303
- Median sale price: $286,500
Canva
#26. Kingsport, Tennessee
- Median days on market: 46
- Total homes sold: 323
- Median sale price: $250,000
Canva
#25. Greenville, South Carolina
- Median days on market: 47
- Total homes sold: 1,303
- Median sale price: $325,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#24. Montgomery, Alabama
- Median days on market: 48
- Total homes sold: 452
- Median sale price: $245,368
Canva
#23. Clarksville, Tennessee
- Median days on market: 48
- Total homes sold: 577
- Median sale price: $309,450
Canva
#22. Pittsburgh
- Median days on market: 48
- Total homes sold: 2,079
- Median sale price: $225,000
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#21. Chicago
- Median days on market: 48
- Total homes sold: 7,747
- Median sale price: $330,000
marchello74 // Shutterstock
#20. Tallahassee, Florida
- Median days on market: 49
- Total homes sold: 473
- Median sale price: $299,900
vmfreire // Shutterstock
#19. Huntsville, Alabama
- Median days on market: 49
- Total homes sold: 836
- Median sale price: $330,000
Canva
#18. Tucson, Arizona
- Median days on market: 49
- Total homes sold: 1,408
- Median sale price: $370,000
Canva
#17. Austin, Texas
- Median days on market: 49
- Total homes sold: 3,217
- Median sale price: $468,250
Canva
#16. Phoenix
- Median days on market: 49
- Total homes sold: 7,388
- Median sale price: $449,900
Nate Hovee // Shutterstock
#15. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Median days on market: 50
- Total homes sold: 359
- Median sale price: $326,000
Steven Frame // Shutterstock
#14. Panama City, Florida
- Median days on market: 50
- Total homes sold: 518
- Median sale price: $375,000
Canva
#13. Pensacola, Florida
- Median days on market: 51
- Total homes sold: 968
- Median sale price: $336,859
Colin D. Young // Shutterstock
#12. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Median days on market: 52
- Total homes sold: 2,878
- Median sale price: $420,000
mariakray // Shutterstock
#11. Charleston, South Carolina
- Median days on market: 54
- Total homes sold: 1,528
- Median sale price: $439,950
jdross75 // Shutterstock
#10. New Orleans
- Median days on market: 55
- Total homes sold: 1,200
- Median sale price: $292,750
TFoxFoto // Shutterstock
#9. Port St. Lucie, Florida
- Median days on market: 59
- Total homes sold: 1,023
- Median sale price: $395,000
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock
#8. Palm Bay, Florida
- Median days on market: 59
- Total homes sold: 1,217
- Median sale price: $353,230
Thomas Kelley // Shutterstock
#7. Miami
- Median days on market: 60
- Total homes sold: 2,477
- Median sale price: $520,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#6. McAllen, Texas
- Median days on market: 61
- Total homes sold: 375
- Median sale price: $250,000
Canva
#5. West Palm Beach, Florida
- Median days on market: 61
- Total homes sold: 2,804
- Median sale price: $470,000
Canva
#4. Honolulu
- Median days on market: 62
- Total homes sold: 703
- Median sale price: $708,500
Leigh Trail // Shutterstock
#3. New York
- Median days on market: 63
- Total homes sold: 4,910
- Median sale price: $700,000
Thiago Leite // Shutterstock
#2. Sebastian, Florida
- Median days on market: 71
- Total homes sold: 424
- Median sale price: $380,000
Canva
#1. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Median days on market: 75
- Total homes sold: 1,932
- Median sale price: $342,538
Data reporting by Elena Cox. Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Paris Close.
StacieStauffSmith Photos // Shutterstock
