An Iowa Falls man accused of murdering a woman in Eldora on May 26 has pleaded not guilty.

According to court records, 29-year-old Nathan Cole Bahr is facing life in prison after allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Desiree Folsom inside the residence in Eldora.

According to court records, Eldora Police found the mother of two on the floor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Shell casings led investigators to Bahr, who was located and arrested in Gilbert, Ariz., on May 29. He was subsequently transported back to Hardin County where he remains in jail.

Bahr was accused of domestic violence a few weeks prior to Folsom's death. Folsom petitioned for domestic abuse relief May 15. The court imposed a no contact order the day before Folsom's death May 25, the day before her death.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for July 17.

