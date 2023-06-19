A Mitchell County man's murder trial has been continued again, this time until October.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Nathan Gilmore of St. Ansgar is now scheduled to be tried Oct. 16 in Waverly after his Aug. 7 trial was delayed again Thursday.

Court filings state a human skull was found at the Cedar River Greenbelt Trail Park near Mitchell on Feb. 4, 2022. A body was later located nearby April 5, 2022, and identified as Angela Bradbury, 29, of Mason City.

Gilmore was originally scheduled to be tried in October 2022, but multiple continuances have pushed the trial almost a year down the road. An evidence suppression hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7. He claims evidence was collected illegally by investigators. That hearing was originally scheduled for June 23.

Gilmore allegedly picked up Bradbury in Cerro Gordo County near the correctional facility April 6, 2021, and drove her to a home in Mason City. Bradbury later voluntarily left with Gilmore to travel to St. Ansgar where Gilmore lived. Bradbury was not heard from again.

Department of Motor Vehicle records and cell phone evidence led officials to Gilmore, who also had been at the scene when the remains were discovered and had already given a statement to police.

A forensic review of Gilmore's phone turned up disturbing messages in which Gilmore vaguely describe details of a stabbing death. Another search turned up what appeared to be a drawing of a satanic goat head along with a series of numbers.

The drawing had blood droplets on it, and the numbers corresponded with the date Bradbury went missing as well as the latitude and longitude coordinates of the Green Belt trail.

Gilmore was granted a change of venue from Mitchell County to Bremer County in March.

