A Mason City man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May was sentenced to 50 years in prison Monday.

According to court records, 29-year-old Dominick Daniel Degner was facing life in prison after being charged with first-degree murder in December 2021. The charges were filed after he allegedly killed 24-year-old Tonette Wolfe of Mason City via blunt force trauma and then set fire to Wolfe's body and the residence located at 123 N. Tennessee Ave. in an apparent attempt to conceal the crime in September 2021.

Degner will be required to serve at least 70% of his sentence due to the charge being a forcible felony. Degner is also required to pay $150,000 restitution to the victim's estate. A second-degree arson charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen responded to an inquiry about why the state decided on offering the plea agreement.

"As in every major case in our office, we sat down with law enforcement and the victim’s family to discuss whether there was an appropriate offer that would respect the death of Tonette Wolfe and also hold the defendant responsible for his horrific actions. We unanimously decided that Murder in the second degree was a fair offer. This is a class “B” felony of 50 years in prison with a minimum of 35 years before he is eligible for parole. He is 29 years old and will be almost 65 when he even becomes eligible for parole. At sentencing today, family members gave heartfelt statements in court. Hopefully sentencing today can allow the family some closure and the opportunity for healing."

Degner made a statement prior to sentencing on Monday.

"I just want to say I don't expect any forgiveness at all, and I do want to say I'm sorry for what happened," he said.

Two victim impact statements were given at the sentencing hearing. Wolfe's biological mother Laura Snyder directed her comments to Degner himself.

"Dominick, yesterday would have been Toni's 26th birthday. You took that away from her. When I first started communicating with you when you were dating Toni you said you would treat my daughter Toni like you would want someone to treat your daughter. Is this how you would want someone to treat your daughter? To take their life?" she said.

The other victim impact statement was read by Kathy Miller of Crisis Intervention Service on behalf of Wolfe's adoptive parents Jerry and Lin Wolfe.

"I now know how it feels to lose a child who you've given a large portion of your love and support to," she read. "She was such a joyful child. Very headstrong, but a pleasure to be around and with. She always had a smile on her face. I prayed for her safety toward the latter part of her life. She thought she had everything under control, but she didn't."

