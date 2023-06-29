A Britt man accused of murdering a woman in March may rely on insanity, diminished responsibility, intoxication or justification for his defense

According to court records filed Thursday, 57-year-old Eckels' attorney officially notified the court of the possible defenses. A judge ordered a psychiatric examination for Eckels in April. The results of that evaluation are not public.

The charge stems from an incident around 7:10 p.m. on March 6 when Britt Police responded to a call of a disturbance at 275 Fourth St. S.E. Officers say Leallen Bergman, 62, of Ventura had been stabbed to death in the home.

Eckels is scheduled to stand trial beginning September 20.

