Murder charge issued in Mason City fatal fire

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a woman found in a northside home after a fire in September.

Dominick Daniel Degner, 28, is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on first degree murder charges, according to a press release issued on Friday afternoon by the Mason City Police Department.

Tonette Wolfe, 24, of Mason City, was found by firefighters who were responding to a fire call at 5:06 a.m. on Sept. 7 at 123 N. Tennessee Ave. Degner and Wolfe shared the home.

In the months since Wolfe's body was found, police put up barricades and crime scene tape around the parameter of the property. A security camera facing the front door was also installed.

The press release says the MCPD was assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Fire Marshal.

A request for the cause and manner of Wolfe's death to the state Medical Examiner's Office was referred to the state Department of Public Health. Spokesperson Sarah Ekstrand said in an email in mid-November that that had yet to be determined.

The property is owned by Steven Vandenberg and was valued at $22,370. Along with property damage, there was approximately $5,000 in damages to personal belongings.

A criminal complaint for Degner has not yet been filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court, but Degner has been previously convicted of burglary, criminal mischief and harassment in other Iowa courts.

