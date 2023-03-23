A jury found a Rake man facing life in prison on multiple sex abuse charges and a drug charge not guilty on all charges earlier this month.

According to court records, 37-year-old Fernando Delgado was originally charged with three counts of sexual abuse - third-degree second or subsequent offense, all class A felonies punishable by life in prison. Additional charges include drug distribution to a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor - cause to engage in act, incest, and two counts of assault causing bodily injury.

The incest and assault charges were eventually dismissed.

The charges, filed in February of 2022, were brought about by allegations by the minor during a forensic interview in September of 2021 and a subsequent investigation.

The alleged assaults took place between June 6 and July 29 of 2021.

Delgado has a plea hearing scheduled for two felony theft charges on April 5.

