Multiple downtown Mason City residents and workers describe Sunday morning shooting

Pop pop pop pa pop pop.

That's how an anonymous downtown Mason City resident described what they heard Saturday night into Sunday morning. According to them, the incident happened after midnight and involved what they called six or seven shots.

"I looked out the window and seen everyone running around. Then I seen the cops block it off. Seen the dude running. I can see everything up there," the resident said Sunday afternoon.

The resident also said that the events happened more toward the eastern parking lot of Southbridge Mall right near South Delaware Avenue.

"It happened in that Younkers parking lot or whatever is in front of Younkers. You can come out the bars back there, too. I just seen him running. He run up this way and then run that way and then they had the road blocked off. They were out there looking for something for like an hour," the resident said.