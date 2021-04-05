Multiple downtown Mason City residents and workers describe Sunday morning shooting

Pop pop pop pa pop pop.
That's how an anonymous downtown Mason City resident described what they heard Saturday night into Sunday morning. According to them, the incident happened after midnight and involved what they called six or seven shots.
"I looked out the window and seen everyone running around. Then I seen the cops block it off. Seen the dude running. I can see everything up there," the resident said Sunday afternoon.
The resident also said that the events happened more toward the eastern parking lot of Southbridge Mall right near South Delaware Avenue.
"It happened in that Younkers parking lot or whatever is in front of Younkers. You can come out the bars back there, too. I just seen him running. He run up this way and then run that way and then they had the road blocked off. They were out there looking for something for like an hour," the resident said.
They then went on to say that they saw someone stop in a doorway between the South Federal Plaza and the eastern Southbridge lot before continuing on.
"He ran this way and into the courtyard there and ran back out and ran this way. And then somebody got in the car and they tore down the alley behind here," they said.
Another downtown resident shared that they were woken up by several loud noises.
"I look out there and saw a couple of people in hoodies, running," they said. "It woke me up and (I) said it’s probably not firecrackers," they said.
A third person, an employee of Lorado's, said that the primary action didn't happen around the South Federal Plaza, but more toward South Delaware. According to them, the events happened at or around "1-ish."
On the Mason City Police Department log, there's an item at 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning for an "armed subject/weapon violation" with an address of 11 S. Delaware Ave.
Mason City Police Department Captain Mike McKelvey said the listed address is where police found evidence that shots were fired.
Per McKelvey, one person discharged a handgun, although no one has been arrested yet and a motive hasn't been established.
"Too early to say what the cause (was) and I don’t want to say anything that’s wrong," he said.
As for potential discrepancies about what direction people went after shots were fired, McKelvey clarified that police got reports that one or more people were running.
"We were trying to chase that down to see if people were running out of fear or (were) suspects," he said.
McKelvey said no one was treated for injuries as a result of the incident.
"We have no reports of injuries, no evidence of injuries at this time. No indication that anyone was hurt or injured," he said.
Mason City police and Iowa State Patrol officers investigated the scene of a double stabbing on Mason City's north end on Thursday night.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.