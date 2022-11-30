 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More details emerge from Monday Mason City shooting

Stephen Allen Tidemanson

More details have been released regarding a shooting that took place Monday evening in Mason City.

According to affidavits, Stephen Allen Tidemanson, 24, of Mason City, was allegedly in an altercation with another male in the 300 block of Third Street NW around 7:55 p.m. when he took a 9mm handgun from the victim and then used it to shoot him in the upper chest.

A press release from the Mason City Police Department stated that Tidemanson, who has been charged with attempted murder and first-degree theft, fled the scene Monday night. Warrants were issued for his arrest and his was apprehended around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of First Street SW. The handgun was also retrieved at that time.

The condition and name of the alleged victim has not been released. Tidemanson faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted on both counts.

