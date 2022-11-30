More details emerge from Monday Mason City shooting

MATTHEW REZAB
Globe Gazette
Tidemanson
Photo Courtesy of the Mason City Police Department
More details have been released regarding a shooting that took place Monday evening in Mason City.
According to affidavits, Stephen Allen Tidemanson, 24, of Mason City, was allegedly in an altercation with another male in the 300 block of Third Street NW around 7:55 p.m. when he took a 9mm handgun from the victim and then used it to shoot him in the upper chest.
A press release from the Mason City Police Department stated that Tidemanson, who has been charged with attempted murder and first-degree theft, fled the scene Monday night. Warrants were issued for his arrest and his was apprehended around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of First Street SW. The handgun was also retrieved at that time.
The condition and name of the alleged victim has not been released. Tidemanson faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted on both counts.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - fire truck
Mason City firefighters Brad Meyer (L) and Craig Warner wash a truck as part of the station's weekly maintenance.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - PD and FD med call
Members of the Mason City police and fire departments respond to a medical call.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - fire breakfast
Members of Mason City Fire and Ambulance's Third Battalion have breakfast together while on a 24-hour shift.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Fire med call
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Potter
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - MCPD shooting investigation
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Police Klemas
Officer Steve Klemas of the Mason City Police Department tags evidence bags after returning from the scene of an investigation.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - police briefing
Officers working the third shift at the Mason City Police Department are briefed by Chief Jeff Brinkley before heading out on their respective patrols.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - police, teen
Mason City Police Officers respond to a harassment call.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - dispatch
Dispatcher Mallory Dempsey enters information into a call during a night shift at the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Kruse
Cerro Gordo County Deputy Mitch Kruse returns to his vehicle after checking on a driver whose truck had no brake lights.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - cross
A cross hangs inside Cerro Gordo County Deputy Tami Cavett's vehicle while she is on duty.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Cavett
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Deputy Tami Cavett checks in with a resident while making daily rounds through rural towns within the county.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Jensen
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Jensen speaks to a resident in Clear Lake.
Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Fire Maki
Lt. Neil Maki makes breakfast for the Third Battalion of the Mason City Fire Department.
