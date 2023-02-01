 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mitchell County man pleads not guilty to gun charge

  • 0

A McIntire man pleaded not guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon in Mitchell County District Court on Tuesday after allegedly firing a long gun outside his residence across from a bar after a fight broke out last December.

Brandon Melloon

Brandon Joe Melloon

According to court records, 33-year-old Brandon Joe Melloon is facing up to 10 years in prison. Mitchell County deputies were dispatched to Goosey's Bar in McIntire around 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 10 after dispatch received a report of an assault that had occurred outside the bar around 1:30 a.m.

The affidavit states that after an investigation it was determined that a fight had broken out involved Melloon and multiple other people. Melloon allegedly ran across the street to his residence at 302 Fonda St. and discharged the firearm while standing outside his front door. 

Intimidation with a dangerous weapon - injure/provoke fear is a class C felony. A jury trial is scheduled for March 29.

People are also reading…

Enjoy these band and parade photos from around North Iowa during the early 1900s.
+1 
Courts weblogo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Geoscientists say the worst extinction event in history was caused by a terrestrial event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News