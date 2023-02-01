Mitchell County man pleads not guilty to gun charge

A McIntire man pleaded not guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon in Mitchell County District Court on Tuesday after allegedly firing a long gun outside his residence across from a bar after a fight broke out last December.

According to court records, 33-year-old Brandon Joe Melloon is facing up to 10 years in prison. Mitchell County deputies were dispatched to Goosey's Bar in McIntire around 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 10 after dispatch received a report of an assault that had occurred outside the bar around 1:30 a.m.

The affidavit states that after an investigation it was determined that a fight had broken out involved Melloon and multiple other people. Melloon allegedly ran across the street to his residence at 302 Fonda St. and discharged the firearm while standing outside his front door.

Intimidation with a dangerous weapon - injure/provoke fear is a class C felony. A jury trial is scheduled for March 29.

