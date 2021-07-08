Missing Mason City man found dead

A Mason City man was found dead Wednesday evening after being reported missing with the Mason City Police Department the same day.

Zach Solum, 29, was found deceased in Mason City south of AGP around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Mason City Police Captain Mike McKelvey, his body was found in a nearby wooded area. There is no evidence of foul play at this time and an autopsy is pending, according to a press release sent out by Mason City Police Department.

"Unfortunately, things did not end the way we had hoped," McKelvey said in an email.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Solum was last seen on July 1 in southwest Mason City on foot after a family argument, according to McKelvey. Solum's family and friends were unable to locate him and became concerned about his welfare.

Family and friends appreciate the help and support offered by several community members over the last few days, the release said.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Major Erickson Funeral Home in Mason City.

+3 Victims identified in murder-suicide that took place in Algona The three individuals who were discovered dead in an Algona home on Monday have been identified.

+2 How many fireworks complaints were there in North Iowa over Fourth of July weekend? Despite all of the fun and festivities this past Fourth of July weekend, law enforcement in Cerro Gordo County accumulated quite a few fireworks complaints.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.