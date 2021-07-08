Missing Mason City man found dead

A Mason City man was found dead Wednesday evening after being reported missing with the Mason City Police Department the same day.
Zach Solum, 29, was found deceased in Mason City south of AGP around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Mason City Police Captain Mike McKelvey, his body was found in a nearby wooded area. There is no evidence of foul play at this time and an autopsy is pending, according to a press release sent out by Mason City Police Department.
"Unfortunately, things did not end the way we had hoped," McKelvey said in an email.
Solum was last seen on July 1 in southwest Mason City on foot after a family argument, according to McKelvey. Solum's family and friends were unable to locate him and became concerned about his welfare.
Family and friends appreciate the help and support offered by several community members over the last few days, the release said.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Major Erickson Funeral Home in Mason City.
