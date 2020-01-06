Minnesota woman accused of trying to run with her kids

A Minnesota woman, who police say tried to move to Missouri with her three children who were in the custody of their father, will have her trial set for Tuesday re-scheduled.

Tiffany Wadley, 37, is accused with interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor, and though the trial was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, a motion for continuance was filed Monday because the citing officer will not be available for the trial date.

This is the fifth motion for continuance in the case since the June 17 incident.

In June, the Owatonna Police Department sent out a message to all officers along Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 218 in Iowa saying there was an emergency order that had not been served on Wadley that gave custody of the three children to their father, Tyler Schilling.

However, Wadley was moving to Missouri with the children, traveling southbound on I-35 in a white Chevy Dually pickup with a yellow Penske moving truck, according to court documents.

When an Iowa state trooper spotted both vehicles at exit 194 on the interstate, he stopped them and served Wadley the order, according to the criminal complaint.

He told her she could stay with the children until Schiller showed up, but Wadley told him she was leaving.