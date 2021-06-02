Minnesota man convicted of third degree harassment

A Minnesota man was sentenced to time in jail already served for walking into a Mason City home and threatening the residents.

Frank Raymond Harmon Jr., 59, of Waseca, Minnesota, was originally arrested on felony burglary charges in October 2020 for entering a Mason City household with a knife while the residents were there. Harmon was scheduled for a preliminary court hearing at Cerro Gordo County District Court on Oct. 30, 2020.

The court ordered Harmon incompetent for standing trial in December 2020, after an evaluation made by the Iowa Medical and Classification Center Forensic Psychiatric Hospital. The court suspended hearings indefinitely and received monthly reports on Harmon's progress.

After spending time in the Iowa Medical and Correctional Center in Coralville, the court ordered Harmon competent to stand trial on May 11. He was transferred back to Cerro Gordo County Jail during mid-May and pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of harassment on May 26.

Harmon was sentenced on June 1 to 30 days in jail with a $105 imposed fine, which was suspended.

With the acceptance of a guilty plea, Harmon has also agreed to leave the state of Iowa and return to his home state of Minnesota.

