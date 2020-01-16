Minnesota man accused of stealing, hiding classic car in Mason City

A Minnesota man was arrested in Mason City and is accused of stealing a classic car and possessing a small bag of meth Wednesday night.

Terry Schmolke, 32, from Shoreview, Minnesota, is charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony, and possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Schmolke took a 1979 green Buick Lesabre without the owner’s permission and hid it behind Auto Plus in Mason City, according to the criminal complaint.

When he was arrested, he had a small Ziploc bag of methamphetamine.

Schmolke is currently being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.