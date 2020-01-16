You are the owner of this article.
Minnesota man accused of stealing, hiding classic car in Mason City
A Minnesota man was arrested in Mason City and is accused of stealing a classic car and possessing a small bag of meth Wednesday night.

Terry Schmolke, 32, from Shoreview, Minnesota, is charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony, and possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor.

Schmolke took a 1979 green Buick Lesabre without the owner’s permission and hid it behind Auto Plus in Mason City, according to the criminal complaint.

When he was arrested, he had a small Ziploc bag of methamphetamine.

Schmolke is currently being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

