A Minnesota man faces up to 30 years in prison after allegedly forging or faking "several" checks at various Kwik Star locations, including the store located at 235 Eisenhower Ave. in Mason City.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Brendan Charles Johnson of Brownsdale, Minn., has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct - unlawful activity and forgery.

The affidavit states Johnson passed a forged or faked check to the Mason City Kwik Star location August 15. He was recently arrested in Freeborn County, Minn., and is now being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bond. No court date has been set as of Thursday morning.

Johnson was charged with forgery in Minnesota in 2018.

North Iowa history in photos: Mason City street scenes of the early 1900s 1937 Downtown MC.jpg Cigar and peanut wagon on Federal 1909.jpg Parade for the July 4th 1910.jpg 1920 Ford dealeship in Mason Cityr.jpg 1901 Uncle Tom's Cabin Parade MC IA.jpg 1910 Fire Department MC.jpg 1920s Birdsall's Ice Cream Store same location today..jpg 1910busy intersection standard oil wagon.jpg 1920 Commercial Bank on Federal with parked motorcycle.jpg 1915 Charles Hotel at Central Park with Trolley.jpg 1930 2nd St SE and Federal facing North Best.jpg 1915 Iowa Hardware Mutual Office Bldg old metalcraft bldg.jpg 1930s Jefferson Lines buses at the downtown depot MC.jpg 1915 State st North of delaware facing NE2.jpg 1930 East side Federal to State street.jpg 1915 Street scene at Charles Hotel with Trolleyand Olympia Billboard.jpg 1934 buildings being torn down Federal Ave 1.jpg 1918 North Iowa Fair 19th SW at Federal (Southport Mall site.jpg Mason_City_1212.jpg 1919 White Motor Cars on Federal MC.jpg