In 2022, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Burger King alleging that it misleads customers when it comes to menu items. "Burger King advertises its burgers as large burgers compared to competitors and containing oversized meat patties and ingredients that overflow over the bun.", Via …
A Mason City man was arrested earlier this month after police allegedly found more than seven grams of methamphetamine on his person.
According to court records, 53-year-old Michael Dean Williams was arrested on August 20 near 13th Street Southeast and Kentucky Avenue. He's been charged with a class B felony controlled substance violation and class D felony failure to affix a drug stamp.
Williams was stopped because a warrant for his arrest had been issued previously. Officers allegedly found the drugs in his front shirt pocket.