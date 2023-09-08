A Mason City man was sentenced to two consecutive suspended 15-year prison sentences Tuesday.

According to court records, 31-year-old Darius Tremaine Stackhouse was convicted of two class C felonies -- possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm as a felon.

The following charges were dismissed as part of the agreement:

Controlled substance violation.

Failure to affix a drug stamp.

Unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

Person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons.

Court papers state that at noon May 22, 2022, police found more than five grams of methamphetamine at Stackhouse’s residence. They also allegedly found a Springfield compact .45 caliber handgun in the bedroom. Stackhouse has at least two prior felony convictions.

The suspended sentences are to be served concurrently. Stackhouse will be required to serve five years of probation.