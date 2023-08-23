A Mason City man accused of intent to deliver methamphetamine received a suspended sentence last week.

According to court records, 44-year-old Matthew Glen Parcel was originally charged with a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to a lesser drug charge and faced up to 10 years in prison if Parcel's June plea agreement was accepted by the court.

The affidavit states that more than five grams of methamphetamine was found at Parcel's residence in Mason City at 2:45 p.m. May 31. A scale and baggies were also located during the search.

Parcel will also be on probation for five years. He also has previous drug convictions.

