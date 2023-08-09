The trial of a Mason City man accused of intending to deal methamphetamine has been delayed until October.
According to court records, 51-year-old Scott Alan Espinosa has been charged with a class C felony controlled substance violation and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
A search warrant was executed at a residence in Mason City in December of 2022 and an arrest warrant was executed last April on Espinosa. The affidavit states that during the execution of the search warrant authorities found an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, baggies, scales and other paraphernalia.
Espinosa was originally scheduled to be tried on Aug. 22, but as of now will be tried on Oct. 3.
Today in history: Aug. 9
1934: Franklin D. Roosevelt
In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order nationalizing silver.
Uncredited
1936: Jesse Owens
In 1936, Jesse Owens won his fourth gold medal at the Berlin Olympics as the United States took first place in the 400-meter relay.
Anonymous
1969: Charles Manson
In 1969, actor Sharon Tate and four other people were found brutally slain at Tate’s Los Angeles home; cult leader Charles Manson and a group of his followers were later convicted of the crime.
STF
1974: Gerald R. Ford
On Aug. 9, 1974, Vice President Gerald R. Ford became the nation’s 38th chief executive as President Richard Nixon’s resignation took effect.
STF
1982: John W. Hinckley Jr
In 1982, a federal judge in Washington ordered John W. Hinckley Jr., who’d been acquitted of shooting President Ronald Reagan and three others by reason of insanity, committed to a mental hospital.
Ira Schwars
1988: Lauro Cavazos
In 1988, President Ronald Reagan nominated Lauro Cavazos (kah-VAH’-zohs) to be secretary of education; Cavazos became the first Hispanic to serve in the Cabinet.
J. Scott Applewhite
1995: Jerry Garcia
In 1995, Jerry Garcia, lead singer of the Grateful Dead, died in Forest Knolls, California, of a heart attack at age 53.
KRISTY MCDONALD
2012: Usain Bolt
At the London Games, Usain Bolt won the 200 meters in 19.32 seconds, making him the only man with two Olympic titles in that event.
Anja Niedringhaus
2014: Michael Brown Jr.
In 2014, Michael Brown Jr., an 18-year-old Black man, was shot to death by a police officer following an altercation in Ferguson, Missouri; Brown’s death led to sometimes-violent protests in Ferguson and other U.S. cities, spawning a national “Black Lives Matter” movement.
AP
2017: Tiger Woods
Prosecutors in Florida said golfer Tiger Woods had agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and would enter a diversion program that would allow him to have his record wiped clean; he’d been charged with DUI in May when he was found asleep in his car, apparently under the influence of a prescription painkiller and sleeping medication.
Julio Cortez
2018: Space Force
In 2018, Vice President Mike Pence announced plans for a new, separate U.S. Space Force as a sixth military service by 2020.
Evan Vucci
2021: Robert Durst
Testifying at his Los Angeles murder trial, Robert Durst denied killing his best friend, Susan Berman, at her home in 2000. (Durst would be convicted of first-degree murder; the real estate heir died in January 2022 at age 78 while serving a life sentence.)
Gary Coronado
