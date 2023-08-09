The trial of a Mason City man accused of intending to deal methamphetamine has been delayed until October.

According to court records, 51-year-old Scott Alan Espinosa has been charged with a class C felony controlled substance violation and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in Mason City in December of 2022 and an arrest warrant was executed last April on Espinosa. The affidavit states that during the execution of the search warrant authorities found an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, baggies, scales and other paraphernalia.

Espinosa was originally scheduled to be tried on Aug. 22, but as of now will be tried on Oct. 3.

