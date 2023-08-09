A Mason City man facing up to 27 years in prison has pleaded guilty to a lesser drug charge.
Joshua Lee Noland
Matthew Rezab
According to court records, 33-year-old Joshua Lee Noland pleaded guilty to a class C felony intent to deliver and a misdemeanor theft charge on Monday.
The affidavit states Noland was served an arrest warrant on a third-degree theft charge at 11:55 p.m. on May 31. Officers allegedly found the drugs while searching Noland and he admitted the substance to be methamphetamine.
The theft charge stems from a January incident in which Noland allegedly was in possession of an iPhone 13 Pro that was reported stolen in November. The phone was valued at $1,000. Noland allegedly took the phone to an EcoATM at Walmart in Mason City and sold the phone to the kiosk for $90.
The plea agreement recommends a suspended sentence regarding the drug charge and 30 days in jail for the theft charge.
A plea hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 21. The court is under no obligation to abide by the plea agreement recommendation.
Today in sports history: Aug. 9
1936: Jesse Owens becomes the first American to win four Olympic gold medals
1936 — Jesse Owens becomes the first American to win four Olympic gold medals as the United States sets a world record in the 4x100 relay at the Berlin Games. The record time of 39.8 seconds lasts for 20 years.
AP FILE
1984: Britain’s Daley Thompson wins his second Olympic decathlon
1984 — Britain’s Daley Thompson wins his second Olympic decathlon with a record 8,797 points and Valerie Brisco-Hooks sets her second Olympic record with a 21.81 time in the 200-meter run.
AP FILE
1987: Larry Nelson wins PGA Championship in playoff
1987 — Larry Nelson sinks a 6-foot putt in the first hole of a playoff to beat Lanny Wadkins in the PGA Championship.
AP FILE
2007: David Beckham makes his long-awaited Major League Soccer debut
2007 — David Beckham makes his long-awaited Major League Soccer debut, entering in the 72nd minute of the Los Angeles Galaxy’s 1-0 loss to D.C. United.
AP FILE
2008: Mariel Zagunis leads U.S. sweep of women’s saber fencing
2008 — Mariel Zagunis leads a U.S. sweep of the women’s saber fencing for the first American medals of the Beijing Games. Zagunis, the 2004 gold Olympic champion, beats Sada Jacobson 15-8 for the gold medal. Becca Ward takes the bronze.
AP FILE
2012: Maggie Steffens scored five times as U.S. women’s water polo team wins first gold
2012 — Maggie Steffens scored five times and the U.S. women’s water polo team beat Spain 8-5 to take the Olympic tournament for the first time. U.S. middleweight Claressa Shields caps her swift rise to the top of women’s Olympic boxing with a 19-12 victory over Russia’s Nadezda Torlopova. The 17-year-old Shields dances and slugs her way past her 33-year-old opponent.
AP FILE
2012: U.S. women’s soccer team wins Olympic gold medal
2012 — The U.S. women’s soccer team wins the Olympic gold medal, avenging one of its most painful defeats with a 2-1 victory over Japan. Carli Lloyd scores in the eighth and 54th minutes for the Americans, who lost to the Japanese in penalty kicks at last year’s World Cup final.
AP FILE
2012: Usain Bolt wins the 200 meters in 19.32 seconds
2012 — Usain Bolt wins the 200 meters in 19.32 seconds, making him the only man with two Olympic titles in that event. He adds it to the 100 gold he won Aug. 5, duplicating the 100-200 double he produced at the Beijing Games four years ago. This time, Bolt leads a Jamaican sweep, with his training partner and pal Yohan Blake getting the silver in 19.44, and Warren Weir taking the bronze in 19.84. The American men take the top two spots in the men’s decathlon (Ashton Eaton and Trey Hardee) and triple jump (Christian Taylor and Will Claye), raising the U.S. track and field total with three days to go to 24 medals.
AP FILE
2016: Michael Phelps adds to his Olympic record medal haul twice
2016 — Michael Phelps adds to his Olympic record medal haul twice. He avenges his London 2012 loss to South African rival Chad le Clos with a 200-meter butterfly victory and his 20th career gold. Then, he anchors the 4x200 freestyle relay team for his 21st gold.
AP FILE
