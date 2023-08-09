A Mason City man facing up to 27 years in prison has pleaded guilty to a lesser drug charge.

According to court records, 33-year-old Joshua Lee Noland pleaded guilty to a class C felony intent to deliver and a misdemeanor theft charge on Monday.

The affidavit states Noland was served an arrest warrant on a third-degree theft charge at 11:55 p.m. on May 31. Officers allegedly found the drugs while searching Noland and he admitted the substance to be methamphetamine.

The theft charge stems from a January incident in which Noland allegedly was in possession of an iPhone 13 Pro that was reported stolen in November. The phone was valued at $1,000. Noland allegedly took the phone to an EcoATM at Walmart in Mason City and sold the phone to the kiosk for $90.

The plea agreement recommends a suspended sentence regarding the drug charge and 30 days in jail for the theft charge.

A plea hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 21. The court is under no obligation to abide by the plea agreement recommendation.

