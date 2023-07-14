A Mason City man arrested in April for allegedly having methamphetamine and drugs in his apartment has been federally indicted.

According to court records, 46-year-old Andrew Earl Lofton was charged with a felony controlled substance violation and three counts of control of a firearm by a felon by the state of Iowa. He was facing up to 40 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Those charges have been dismissed to allow for the federal indictment.

The affidavit states that a search warrant was executed around 8:30 a.m. April 20 at Lofton’s residence. During the search three handguns were allegedly found and a backpack was located outside Lofton’s bedroom window containing approximately 22 one-ounce-sized bags of methamphetamine. The third gun was found in the backpack as well.

An unspecified amount of currency, packaging material and a digital scale were also allegedly found in the apartment. A trial date has not been set as of Thursday.

