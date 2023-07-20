A Hampton man arrested in December allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and other drug-related items intends to plead guilty.

According to court records, 40-year-old Matthew Joseph Koenig has been charged with a class C felony controlled substance violation and is facing up to 10 years in prison.

The affidavit states that Koenig’s residence in Hampton was searched on Dec. 8.

Authorities allegedly found several baggies containing methamphetamine, several hundred empty baggies, a scale that field tested positive for methamphetamine and ledger notes of methamphetamine sales to multiple individuals.

The terms of the plea agreement had not been disclosed as of Thursday.

The court is under no obligation to follow whatever that recommendation may be.

The plea hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

