Three individuals were arrested Thursday after a search warrant was executed at a Bradford residence.

According to court records, Mathew Joseph Koenig, 40, Kimberly Jo Campbell, 42, and Ethan James Marzen, 32, were all charged with felony drug offenses.

The affidavit states the residence owned by Koenig was searched at 6:11 p.m. All three have been charged with gathering where controlled substances are used — a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Campbell is also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

During the search a bag of methamphetamine allegedly was found in an upstairs bedroom where Campbell was sleeping. A large amount of drug paraphernalia was located throughout the house. Messages on Campbell's phone allegedly indicated she and Koenig purchase methamphetamine together.

Koenig had two outstanding warrants for his arrest prior to the search.

Marzen, who stated he usually sleeps on the couch, allegedly was found with a Crown Royal bag with a large amount of small baggies, a methamphetamine pipe and a scale inside. Another pipe was found under the cushion where he was sitting and a water bong with methamphetamine residue also was located.

All three were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hearings for initial appearances for all three are scheduled for Aug. 17.