A Waterloo man was arrested in Mason City on Thursday for allegedly possessing approximately one-half pound of methamphetamine.

According to court records, 60-year-old Gary Lee Winters Jr. is facing up to 26 years in prison for a class B felony controlled substance violation and a serious misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana.

The affidavits state Winters was pulled over for a traffic violation by the Iowa State Patrol at 1:10 a.m. near the intersection of Ninth Street Northwest and Washington Avenue.

The trooper allegedly detected the odor of marijuana, prompting a search of Winters' person. Baggies of marijuana and methamphetamine were found on his person. Further search of the vehicle allegedly yielded the half pound of methamphetamine, a scale and baggies. Winters also allegedly admitted he was delivering the methamphetamine.

Winters has two previous felony drug convictions in Iowa. No court date has been set as of Thursday morning.

Grout 2022 Tour of Classic Homes Zach and Kate McBride, 123 Columbia Circle, Waterloo.jpg Kim and Otto MacLin, 3701 Loralin Drive, Waterloo.jpg Wendy Harris, 229 Alta Vista Ave., Waterloo.jpg Heartland Habitat for Humanity house, 316 Iowa St..jpg Peggy Bullerman, 1839 Westchester Road, Waterloo.jpg Mary and Ron Potter, 131 Leland Ave., Waterloo.jpg