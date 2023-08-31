A Mason City man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Wednesday after being convicted of participating in a drug conspiracy.

According to court records and a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, 34-year-old Justin Lee Hanawalt was given the sentence after a guilty plea in February. He has previously been convicted of felony drug charges.

The release states that Hanawalt had packages sent to his residence in Waterloo from a supplier in California. After he was caught he allegedly found other suppliers to provide him with methamphetamine while he was on federal supervised release. He also smuggled controlled substances into jail while in custody and distributed them to other inmates.

Hanawalt was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by U. S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. He was also sentenced to 10 years supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

