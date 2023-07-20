A Mason City man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine.

According to court records, 45-year-old Dalles Benjamin Dodge was originally charged with three felony controlled substance violations and one count of possession of a controlled substance. He is facing 35 years if convicted on all four counts.

The plea agreement recommends 15 years in prison and the dismissal of one controlled substance violation and the possession charge.

Dodge was arrested at his residence the morning of June 8, 2022.

The affidavit states police found two baggies containing more than five grams of methamphetamine on Dodge’s person. A warrant for Dodge’s arrest was issued April 19. Those affidavit states Dodge sold drugs to an individual working with law enforcement.

A plea hearing has been scheduled for July 25. The court is under no obligation to accept the recommended sentence.