A Forest City man is facing a felony drug charge after allegedly receiving and distributing at least an ounce of methamphetamine every month from May 2020 to May 2021.
According to court records, 45-year-old Brian Richard Urbatsch is facing up to 25 years in prison for the alleged class B felony of a controlled substance violation.
Urbatsch was arrested by the Iowa State Patrol on Aug. 21 after an investigation and the issuance of an arrest warrant. The affidavit states Urbatsch received at least 13 ounces of methamphetamine during that one-year time frame. Another unnamed individual was allegedly involved as well.
A "large quantity' of methamphetamine was seized by law enforcement at Urbatsch's residence.