A Meservey woman was arrested for trying to enter people's homes around the town of Meservey while under the influence of a drug at 11:10 a.m. Sunday, according to police.
Julie Rockwell, 37, was under the influence of a drug believed to be methamphetamine by Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department Officer Brian Feld, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court.
Rockwell had also taken a brown 1999 Buick Park Avenue parked at 205 Delaware St. and drove it to 420 1st St. without the owner's consent, according to the criminal complaint.
The criminal complaint also said Rockwell had flashed three children, ages 11, 6 and 6, and their mother, "knowing it would be offensive to them," and struck the mother on the face, causing her cheek to bleed.
Rockwell was taken into custody by Cerro Gordo County Jail with a total bond of $4,230 and is accused of two counts of trespass, first offense, one count of assault, one count of indecent exposure and one count of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent.
