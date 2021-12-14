MercyOne executive charged with second drunk driving offense

A Mason City man who is also the executive director at MercyOne North Iowa has been charged with his second drunk driving offense.

A Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputy was responding to a motorist assist call near 245th Street and Spruce Avenue at 10:13 p.m. on Monday night when he found a Ford F-150 in the ditch on the south side of the road, according to documents filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court. The driver, Jason James Monarch, 46, said he hit a patch of black ice and lost control of his truck, driving it into the ditch.

The deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from Monarch and when asked to submit to several field sobriety tests, Monarch failed them. He refused a preliminary breath test, so he was taken into custody and a search warrant to have his blood drawn was granted.

Monarch faces a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, second offense. He remains in Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $2,300 bond.

Monarch was previously convicted of OWI in 2015, but completed an OWI jail diversion program.

